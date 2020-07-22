Janet D. (Staller) SmithDallastown, PA - Janet D. (Staller) Smith, 93 of York, PA, died at Manor Care Health Services-Dallastown on July 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late John S. Smith.Born November 25, 1926 in Auburn, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Dorothy L. (Kerschner) Staller.Janet was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and the Auburn VFW Auxiliary.Janet is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith of Red Lion, PA, two grandchildren, Debra Laite of Chambersburg, PA and Scott Smith of Red Lion, PA, three great grandchildren, Riley Laite, Mason Smith and Reagan Smith, and nieces. Janet was preceded in death by a son, Floyd S. "Butch" Smith who died in 2006.Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.at Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA with Jamie Barton officiating.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.