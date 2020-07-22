1/1
Janet D. (Staller) Smith
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet D. (Staller) Smith

Dallastown, PA - Janet D. (Staller) Smith, 93 of York, PA, died at Manor Care Health Services-Dallastown on July 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late John S. Smith.

Born November 25, 1926 in Auburn, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Dorothy L. (Kerschner) Staller.

Janet was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and the Auburn VFW Auxiliary.

Janet is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith of Red Lion, PA, two grandchildren, Debra Laite of Chambersburg, PA and Scott Smith of Red Lion, PA, three great grandchildren, Riley Laite, Mason Smith and Reagan Smith, and nieces. Janet was preceded in death by a son, Floyd S. "Butch" Smith who died in 2006.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.at Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA with Jamie Barton officiating.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved