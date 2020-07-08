Janet E. Alloway



York - Janet Elizabeth (Seaks) Alloway, 97, entered into Heaven on July 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Vance Alloway. Born on April 10, 1923 in Red Lion, she was the daughter of the late Annie S. (Edgar) and John A. Seaks. Janet was an active member of the VFW District 21 Veterans of Foreign War. She worked as a seamstress for over 27 years.



Janet leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Olga Miller, Gloria Winemiller, Dawn Loughran, Melva Amspacher, and Eileen Gladfelter; a son, Herbert Daugherty; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vance, and a granddaughter, Deanna Winemiller.



A graveside service will be held privately at New Park Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions in memory of Janet to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, Pa 17604. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









