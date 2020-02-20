Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Janet E. Elicker


1932 - 2020
Janet E. Elicker Obituary
Janet E. Elicker

Manchester Twp. - Janet Elaine Werking Elicker, age 87, of Manchester Township, York, died at 12:30 AM at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lee R. Werking, and the late Robert L. Elicker.

Born August 24, 1932 in East Berlin, Adams County, the only child of the late Philip Gladfelter and the late Edith D. (Reynolds) Gladfelter Newton, she was a homemaker and bookkeeper. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Manchester and Shiloh American Legion Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the Food Bank, the , and tutored at the York Literacy Council. She loved to travel, going to the beach, reading, playing cards, and square dancing.

Mrs. Elicker is survived by a son, Michael L. Werking, and his wife, Helen, of Falls Church, Virginia; a daughter, Leah S. Gable, and her husband Barree, of Lexington, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Kristyn, Kelly, Krista, and Karmena; and two great grandchildren, Layne and Lauryn.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Tricia McMackin officiating. Visitation will be 1:30-2:00 PM. Private burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York Literacy Council, United Way Building, 800 E. King Street, York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
