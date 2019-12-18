Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet E. Shoemaker


1933 - 2019
Janet E. Shoemaker Obituary
Janet E. Shoemaker

Dover - Janet E. (Leas) Shoemaker, 86, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Providence Place in Dover. She was the wife of the late Dale F. Shoemaker, Sr., her husband of 59 years, who died November 13, 2011.

Janet was born November 8, 1933, in Reading Twp., the daughter of the late Paul E. and Mazie (Spangler) Leas.

Janet was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the East Berlin V.F.W., and the Dover Chapter of the Farm Women.

Janet is survived by a son, Dale F. Shoemaker, Jr. and his wife June of Dover, a daughter, Deborah K. Jeffrey and her husband Mark of Troy, MI, a son, Joseph A. Shoemaker of Abbottstown, a daughter, Jill E. Keller and her husband Joseph of Carlisle, a son Jack E. Shoemaker and his wife Dana of Dover, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Harold Leas of East Berlin. She was predeceased by a son, Danny E. Shoemaker, four brothers, Charles, Arthur, Paul and Fred Leas, and seven sisters, Ellen Hinkle, Catherine Marks, Blanche Boyce, Millie Eisenhart, Dorothy Miller, Annie Wilt and Elverna Borror.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, with Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Burial will be in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to West Manchester Twp. Farmers and Sportsman Club, 4900 Pine Hill Rd, Dover, PA 17315. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
