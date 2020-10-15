Janet E. Trunk



Newville - Janet E. Trunk, 95, of Newville passed away on Monday October 12, 2020, at Green Ridge Village. She was born on November 30, 1924 in Newville, the daughter of Christian M. and Anna M. Strohm Bowman. Mrs. Trunk was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Samuel A. Trunk, as well as her brothers Edwin Bowman and Richard Bowman. She was a member of Big Spring Presbyterian Church in Newville. She is survived by her four children: Robert Trunk (Bonnie) of Stuart, FL, Suzanne Overbaugh of York, PA, James Trunk of York, PA, and Carole Welker (Vance) of Statesville, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Kimberly Hagan, Angela Linker, Amy Ankeny, Christopher Craumer, Michael Trunk, and Daniel Trunk, as well as 10 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11am in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville, PA.









