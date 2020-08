Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet Gaynor Searfoss



Janet "Jan" Searfoss passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning of July 27th. Janet was a long-time resident of Dillsburg, PA who was originally from Waimate, New Zealand. Jan is survived by her husband Kenneth and her daughters Jacqueline and Beverley.









