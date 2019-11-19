|
Janet Gladfelter
York - After years of declining health, Janet (Harper) Gladfelter, 85, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2019. Born December 23, 1933 in York County to parents William Eugene and Annadel (Torbert) Harper; Janet was a 1952 graduate of William Penn High School. She began secretarial duties at Borg Warner Corp, then at University of Maryland and Penn State University to help her husband through college.
Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years. Janet and Dean grew up in York County, and lived in PA, MD, IA, NE, MI, and Indiana. She was a stay at home mom while raising their 3 children, then back to secretarial duties, and an optometrist at Boscovs to keep busy. Survivors also include sons, D. Scott (Peggy) and Keith Alan (Beth) Gladfelter; brother, Donald Harper; sisters-in-law, Betty Harper and Linda Harper; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition, to her parents and grandparents, Janet was predeceased by daughter, Dena Lyn Gladfelter; brothers, William and Robert Harper; and sisters, Thelma Swift and Betty Remsburg.
Janet grew up a member of the Union Lutheran Church of York, and held dual membership at New Paris Church of the Bretheran, Indiana, and United Methodist Church of Christ in Jacobus at time of death.
After cremation her ashes will be interred in Jacobus UMCC cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Rev. Geraldine Godfrey will be officating. Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to Christ United Methodist, 200 N Main St, Jacobus, Pa or New Paris Church of the Brethren, 68170 Co Rd 23, New Paris, IN, 46553. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019