Janet H. (Meyers) Grove
Red Lion - Janet H. (Meyers) Grove, 82, passed away peacefully at Rest Haven, on Tuesday, January 21st. She was the beloved wife of the late Dean "Popeye" L. Grove. The couple was married for 41 years until his passing in 2001.
Mrs. Grove was born in York on August 8, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Wallick) Meyers.
Janet was a dedicated homemaker and a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching golf, taking trips to Georgia. Above all things she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Kimberly S. Woods of Yoe; grandchildren, Jacob Woods, Kyle Grove and Sara Grove; and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Audrey Shoff, Marion Shoff and Faye Rexroth as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert E. Grove and sister, Doris Arnold.
A viewing will take place on Sunday, January 26 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown and then again at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Dallastown Post #605.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020