|
|
Janet K. (Greenhoff) Bainbridge
Allensville, PA - Janet K. (Greenhoff) Bainbridge, 79, of 9781 Partners Pass, Allensville, PA and formerly of York, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Ohesson Manor, Lewistown.
Born May 12, 1940 in Union City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Garner Romaine and Ada (Strait) Greenhoff.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilson Myers in 1997. She was then united in marriage on August 31, 2003 to R. Bruce Bainbridge. Bruce passed away on May 10, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Day.
She is survived by the following step children: Dale Miller and wife, Liz of York, Gerald Miller and wife, Vera of York, Meredith Wolfe and husband, Robert of York, Mary Biser of Allensville, Ann Minnich and husband, Phillip of York, Brucette Metz and husband, Larry of Allensville, Lynn Kraszewski and husband, Ron of Dry Fork, VA, Michael Myers and wife, Shelly of York and Melissa Durcho and husband, Joe of York. She is also survived by many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
She graduated in 1958 from Lafayette High School in Lexington, KY. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kentucky and her Masters of Education Degree from Shippensburg University in 1966. She taught for 30 years at Clearview Elementary School in Hanover, PA.
She attended Hanover United Methodist Church and then later attended Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. She was a member of the White Rose Polka Club in York. She was active in the Garden Club of York. She enjoyed volunteering, including at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She also enjoyed music, she played the piano and accordion, going to concerts, Penn State Football, and animals, especially dogs.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA, with Pastor Steven Almquist officiating. Her family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Hoover's Cemetery, Starview, PA.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Diakon Senior Living Services, Ohesson Manor, 276 Green Ave., Lewistown, PA 17044.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville, PA and Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, York, PA.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020