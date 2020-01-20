|
Janet Kay Bryner
Estero, FL - Janet Kay Bryner, 78, formerly of York, passed away January 7, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL, following a long illness.
Janet was born April 21, 1941 in Mansfield, OH, to Harold Bryner and Thelma (Dent) Bryner. She was graduated from Mansfield High School and attended Marietta College. In 1961 she married and moved to New Jersey where she worked as a copywriter for radio station WMCA in New York City. She relocated to York, PA, in the late 1960s and lived there until 2018.
Janet earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from York College. In the 1980s she was co-owner and manager of Home Video Library, which included two video rental stores in York. Beginning in the early 1990s, Janet was librarian of the law library at the York County Judicial Center, a position she held for 23 years until 2014.
Janet was a member of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women and served many years on its scholarship committee. A talented musician and lifelong classical musical enthusiast, Janet was a patron of the both the York Symphony and the Baltimore Symphony. She also volunteered at Martin Library in York.
She is survived by her sister Jean Marini and brother-in-law Richard Marini of Estero, FL, and niece Macey Marini of Bristol, England. Condolences may be sent to her family at 20557 Torre Del Lago Street; Estero, FL 33928.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020