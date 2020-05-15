Services
Janet L. Billet


1931 - 2020
Janet L. Billet Obituary
Janet L. Billet

York - Janet L. Billet, age 88, of York, died peacefully at the York Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Waynesboro on September 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Cora E. (Biddle) Mentzer. Janet was the loving wife of the late Vernon Emery Billet, Sr., who proceeded her in death on February 1, 2019.

Janet was a loving homemaker and enjoyed working on her word books. Her main love in life was her family, and she cherished the time she got to spend with all of them, especially her 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her many grandchildren, Janet is survived by her son Vernon E. Billet, Jr., and his wife Brenda of Manchester, her daughters Delores Rodgers of York, Susan Noel, and her husband Leroy of York, and her brother Ralph Mentzer, and his wife Eunice of Abbottstown. She was preceded in death by her son Richard E. Boyer, Jr., her daughter Debra Boyer, her brothers Charles, Richard and Ronald and her sister Cecile.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service for Janet will be held at the convenience of her family with interment in Mount Rose Cemetery. Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. .

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020
