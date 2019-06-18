Services
Janet L. Desenberg Obituary
Janet L. Desenberg

Dover - Janet L. Desenberg, 84, of Dover, PA died on June 11, 2019 at York Hospital.

Janet was born in York on October 1, 1934, daughter of the late Vernon and Minnie (Bailey) Davidson.

Janet attended William Penn Senior High School. She was formerly employed by Cole Steel and retired from Key Plastics. She was an avid sports fan and enthusiastically followed Penn State, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins, and NASCAR. Her family was the love of her life, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Jody Kent and her husband, Daniel of Dover; son, Rick Desenberg and his partner, Teresa of Edgewater, MD; three grandsons, Daniel Kent, Jason Kent, and Joseph Diehl; five great grandchildren, Brayden, Makena, Owen, Ean, and Madison; two sisters, Norma Heindel of York and Connie Davidson of York. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with the Rev. John Fritts, pastor of Covenant Moravian Church, officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way, Suite 250, York PA 17402.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019
