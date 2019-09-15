|
|
Janet L. (Strayer) Kenyon
Dallastown - Janet L. (Strayer) Kenyon passed away on Wednesday, September 10, 2019, just five days shy of her 88th birthday. Janie was born on September 15, 1931 to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Bailey) Strayer. She was the wife of the late Elton R. Kenyon.
She received her nursing degree from York Hospital in 1952, and later received her Master of Nursing. She worked in hospitals from Pennsylvania to California, but her favorite jobs by far were as the school nurse for Dallastown Area High School and as a part-time nurse in the practice of Red Lion physician, Dr. Jeffrey Frey.
Janie was an avid and accomplished golfer, hitting the links all over the county and was a member of the [now defunct] Red Lion Country Club, winning the 1972 Women's Championship at that club.
Janie is survived by a brother, Ray G. Strayer of Dallastown and a sister, Flo L. Wallace, also of Dallastown; as well as nieces: Lorena (Wallace) DiZio and Kelly A. Strayer; and nephews: Bret A. Wallace and David R. Strayer.
A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York, PA on Thursday, September 19, 2019 and will begin at 1:00 pm, with Director of Congregational Care Kimberlee Piper officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Dallastown is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share condolences please visit,
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019