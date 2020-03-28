Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Reese Obituary
Janet L. Reese

Dover, PA - Janet L. Reese, 79, of Dover, PA, died at York Hospital on March 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Tolly R. Reese, Jr. and the late Robert L. Myers, Sr.

Born October 23, 1940 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Stambaugh and the late Mary Catherine (Miller) Greenplate.

Janet was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dover, PA.

She is survived by her five children, Robert Myers, Jr. of York, PA, Lori Whitcomb of Dover, PA, Mary LaRochelle of York, PA, Wendy Nowlin of Dover, PA, and Melissa Stair of Windsor, PA, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two sisters, Shelby Berkheimer and Catherine Bentz, both of York, PA.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing will be held at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404, followed by a private graveside service at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -