Janet L. Reese
Dover, PA - Janet L. Reese, 79, of Dover, PA, died at York Hospital on March 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Tolly R. Reese, Jr. and the late Robert L. Myers, Sr.
Born October 23, 1940 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Stambaugh and the late Mary Catherine (Miller) Greenplate.
Janet was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dover, PA.
She is survived by her five children, Robert Myers, Jr. of York, PA, Lori Whitcomb of Dover, PA, Mary LaRochelle of York, PA, Wendy Nowlin of Dover, PA, and Melissa Stair of Windsor, PA, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two sisters, Shelby Berkheimer and Catherine Bentz, both of York, PA.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing will be held at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404, followed by a private graveside service at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020