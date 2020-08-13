1/
Janet L. Sheffer
Janet L. Sheffer

Lewisberry - Janet L. Sheffer, 81, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 12th. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald, and her son, Travis Sheffer, formerly of Dover. She is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Tamara and Ronald Eimerbrink of Lewisberry and Holly and Jerry Lee of Dillsburg, as well as 2 granddaughters, Tabitha and Tanya Eimerbrink, both of Lewisberry and 3 grandsons, Clayton Kyler of Enola and Travis and Marshall Kyler, both of Seguin, TX.

Janet loved to ride horses and competed with her daughter and granddaughters for many years at local shows as well as the Harrisburg Farm Show many times. Janet also played golf in her later years, traveling to Las Vegas with her husband yearly for tournaments and received prizes for "closest to the pin" and "hole in one". Janet also leaves her devoted companion, a Yorkie named Sweetie, whom she dearly loved.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Dover Bethany Cemetery in Dover. The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Janet's life at a later date.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
