Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace Fellowship
74 E. Forrest Ave.
Shrewsbury, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Fellowship
74 E. Forrest Ave.
Shrewsbury, PA
1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Lee Cooper Obituary
Janet Lee Cooper

Shrewsbury - Janet Lee (Randolph) Cooper, 77, who was formerly of Lewes, DE died Monday, Feb.11, 2019 at Spiritrust Lutheran, Shrewsbury. She was the wife of Kenneth W. "Ken" Cooper.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Grace Fellowship, 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, with Pastor Ben Lawrence officiating. Burial will be in the Joseph Giesey Memorial Cemetery, Shrewsbury. A viewing will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM Saturday at the church.

Mrs. Cooper was born on Dec.19, 1942 in Baltimore, a daughter of the late Vaughn and Helen (Manger) Randolph.

She had worked as an Office Secretary and Clerk for many years working at Martin Marietta in Baltimore, Gladfelter Insurance Company, Continental Insurance Company and AAA all in York.

Janet was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Georgetown DE and has lived at the Courtyards in Shrewsbury for the past 11 years. She loved writing poetry, painting, doing crafts, gardening, and cooking.

Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Mary Patricia "Patty" Janson (Walt) of Oakland, MD, Kathleen K. Waltimire of Red Lion, a son Charles L. Chenowith (Yvonna) of New Freedom; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
