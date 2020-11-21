Janet Lewis
Red Lion - Janet I. (Miller) Lewis, 88 of Red Lion passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehab in York. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Lewis who passed away in 1994.
Born September 12, 1932 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late William O. and Dorothy (Goheen) Miller.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by 4 children: Darrell L. Lewis and his wife, Tana of York, Robert A. Lewis of Georgetown, DE, Charles E. Lewis and his wife, Karen of Red Lion and Cindy S. Peacock and her husband, Gary of York. She also raised 2 nephews, Gary and Mike Lewis as her own children. Also surviving is her brother, Marlin R. "Smoke" Miller and his wife, Barbara of Goodyear, AZ, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Janet was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Barry and Llewellyn Miller.
A graveside service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 25th at Stonepile Cemetery; 250 Bethlehem Church Road in Red Lion with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery by 9:45am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Acres Auxiliary; 118 Pleasant Acres Rd.; York, PA 17402.
