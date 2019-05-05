|
|
Janet Louise Garner
Red Lion - Janet Louise (Gehr) Garner, 79, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy. She was the wife of Gene Denton Garner to whom she was married for 61 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 900 Pleasant Grove Road, Red Lion with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Visitations will be held from 6-8:00 PM Tuesday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion and from 10-11:00 AM Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Born June 6, 1939 in Red Lion, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Eleanor M. (McCallister) Gehr, she was a 1957 graduate of Red Lion Area High School. Mrs. Garner worked in the cafeteria and later as secretary of the Guidance Office at Red Lion Area School District. She retired in 1999 after 25 ½ years of service. Janet was an active member of Pleasant Grove UM Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting blankets, camping with her family and loved spending time in the mountains of Centre County.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Garner is survived by two sons, Kevin B. and wife Lisa Garner of Bittersville and Douglas G. and wife Robyn Garner of Felton; a grandson, Seth D. and wife Danielle Garner; a great granddaughter, Sarah Garner; a sister, Debra K. and husband Kenneth Ruiz of Denver, CO; and an uncle, Harry McCallister of Whiteford, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove UM Church, c/o Barbara Clark, Treasurer, 306 Robin Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019