Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church
900 Pleasant Grove Road
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church
900 Pleasant Grove Road
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Louise Garner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Louise Garner Obituary
Janet Louise Garner

Red Lion - Janet Louise (Gehr) Garner, 79, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy. She was the wife of Gene Denton Garner to whom she was married for 61 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 900 Pleasant Grove Road, Red Lion with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Visitations will be held from 6-8:00 PM Tuesday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion and from 10-11:00 AM Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Born June 6, 1939 in Red Lion, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Eleanor M. (McCallister) Gehr, she was a 1957 graduate of Red Lion Area High School. Mrs. Garner worked in the cafeteria and later as secretary of the Guidance Office at Red Lion Area School District. She retired in 1999 after 25 ½ years of service. Janet was an active member of Pleasant Grove UM Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting blankets, camping with her family and loved spending time in the mountains of Centre County.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Garner is survived by two sons, Kevin B. and wife Lisa Garner of Bittersville and Douglas G. and wife Robyn Garner of Felton; a grandson, Seth D. and wife Danielle Garner; a great granddaughter, Sarah Garner; a sister, Debra K. and husband Kenneth Ruiz of Denver, CO; and an uncle, Harry McCallister of Whiteford, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove UM Church, c/o Barbara Clark, Treasurer, 306 Robin Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now