Janet M. Bollinger
East Berlin - Janet M. (Reid) Bollinger, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Earl R. Bollinger, her husband of 49 years, who passed away January 21, 2012.
Janet was born November 19, 1942 in East Berlin, the daughter of the late Wayne and Betty (Laughman) Reid.
Janet was a life-member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and was employed there, as a secretary, retiring after 28 years. She also was employed at Penn-Wood Products, Inc. for many years. Janet served a four year term with the East Berlin Boro Council. She was a member of the East Berlin Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary for 37 years and served as their President for 35 years. A devoted wife, mother, and grandparent, Janet will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are two daughters, Janae L. Hull and her husband Donald of East Berlin, and Dana A. Bollinger and her fiancée Scott Carter of West York, seven grandchildren, Arynne Moody of Gardners, Samantha Hull of East Berlin, Kyle Moody of Thomasville, Trenton Hull of East Berlin, Travis Hull of East Berlin, Kristi Carter of Needmore, and Brandon Carter of York, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Larry Laughman and his wife Sharron of GA, and Wayne Reid and his wife Carol of Hanover, two sisters, Katheryn Miller of Hanover, and Connie Mummert and her husband Terry of New Oxford, four step brothers, Alvin Bream and his wife Bev of Hanover, Glen Bream and his wife Sharon of FL, George Bream and his wife Angie of New Oxford, and Ronald Bream of Hanover, one step sister Susan Kuhn and her husband Cyril of McSherrystown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 PM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St., East Berlin, with Rev. George B. Scott officiating. Burial will be in the East Berlin Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019