Janet M. Frey
Springettsbury Twp - Janet M. Frey, age 76, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 12:55 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services-Kingston Court. She was the wife of Wilbert T. "Bill" Frey.
Born December 14, 1942 in York, she was the only child of Earl L. and Edna M. (Spangler) Ilgenfritz. Mrs. Frey was a member of Locus Grove United Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband of 53 years, Mrs. Frey is survived by two daughters, Christine S. Frey and Barbara A. Heikes, both of York.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Susan A. Oelrich, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019