Janet M. Frye
York - Janet M. (Strausbaugh) Frye, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran. Janet was the wife of the late Richard J. Frye who passed away on July 31, 2019. The couple had been married for 59 years. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements
Born on August 15, 1934 in York, Janet was the daughter of the late Ray H. and Harriet E. (Grove) Strausbaugh. She worked as a secretary for Mackly Automatic Sprinkling until her retirement in 1991, when they moved to Hughesville. Mrs. Frye was a proud member of the National Association of Women in Construction. While living in Hughesville, Janet was an elected auditor for Shrewsbury Township. She was also involved in the Christian Women's Club along with being the treasurer. Mrs. Frye was an active member of the Pt. Bethel UMC and was always ready to lend hand when needed. She was known by friends and family as "the fudge lady" for her wonder Peanut Butter Fudge.
Janet is survived by her step-son, Dr. Richard J. Frye II and his wife, Darlene of Yakima, WA; brother Lester Strausbaugh and his wife, Maxine; sister Arlene Myers and her husband, Phil; and her nieces Karen Hollenbaugh, Lisa Billet, Carol Spahr, Sue Myers, Deb Young, Leslie Flay, and Tracy Myers; nephews Rodney Strausbaugh and Kirk Strausbaugh. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Strausbaugh, nephew Regan Strausbaugh, and her mountain family members Bill, Joy, Brenda, and Bob.
Services for Janet are private at the convenience of the family.
