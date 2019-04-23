|
|
Janet M. Kiser
Banning, CA - Janet M. (Ingham) Kiser, 84, of Banning, CA passed away on March 30, 2019 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Banning, CA. Janet was born on May 22, 1934 in New Freedom, PA. She was the daughter of the late Josh and Lillie Ingham. She graduated from Susquehannock H.S. in 1952 and from West Chester State in 1956 with a Bachelor's Degree in music. Janet was an accomplished musician, receiving many honors. She was a violinist, pianist, and soloist. Janet was an organist and member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Banning. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and worked in the family shoe store. She was loved by her family and will be dearly missed. Janet is survived by her daughter, Debbie Yost of Neosho, MO; sons, Vincent Kiser, Douglas Kiser and Robert Kiser, all of Banning, CA; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Kiser. The funeral was held at 1PM on Thursday, April 4 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, followed by a Graveside Service at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning, CA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019