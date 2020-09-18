1/2
Janet M. Setiz
1931 - 2020

Janet M. Setiz

York - Janet M. (Taylor) Seitz, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at ManorCare on Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Harry H. Seitz, to whom she had been married to for 46 years.

Mrs. Seitz was born in New London, Connecticut on February 12, 1931, the daughter of late Wilson W. Taylor and Marie I. (Mattice) Taylor. She was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Dallastown. She worked for most of her life as a housekeeper. She enjoyed traveling home to Connecticut to visit family. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, feeding birds, gardening, and visiting with her daughter's dogs. She was a very outgoing person and made friends with everyone she met.

Mrs. Seitz leaves two daughters; Donna L. Bortner and her husband Craig E. Bortner, and Susan M. Flaharty, five grandchildren; Mandy S. Kurek, Edward A. Flaharty, Brandon L. Bortner, Clarissa Crowl, and Dustin Flaharty, nine great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild on the way.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 251 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
