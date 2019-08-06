|
Janet M. Seward
York Twp - Janet M. Seward, age 99, of The Haven at Springwood died at 5:28 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Seward.
Born August 8, 1919 in York, a daughter of the late J. Adam and Mildred A. (Mummert) Fehl, she was a 1937 graduate of William Penn High School, and was retired from Dentsply International where she worked for 28 years. She was a member of Saint Paul Evangelical Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for children, and was also the former Secretary of the Adult Sunday School and President of the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the 25 Year Club of Dentsply, and the Dent Co-Eds.
Mrs. Seward is survived by two daughters, Dorcas A. Shimmel, and her husband Marshel, of Zion's View, and Deborah J. Sterner, and her husband Ronald, of York; five grandchildren, Marty Shimmel, and his wife Carnel, of York, Mark Shimmel, and his wife Kori, of York, Becky Musick, and her husband Cliff, of Virginia, Nicole Lee, and her husband Roy, of York; and William Ruppert, III, of Colorado; eight great grandchildren, Jaron Shimmel, and his wife Liz, of York, Maddison Shimmel, of York, Kristina Angley, of Virginia, Eric Knaub-Laform, of York, Colby Shimmel, of York, Owen Shimmel, of York, Ethan Shimmel, of York, and Harley Lee of York; and one great granddaughter, Isabel Mendes. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Hilda V. Roth, and Esther M. Greiman; and a brother, Richard Fehl.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Saint Paul Evangelical Congregational Church, 450 West King Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Carlos Kelly, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul E.C. Church, 450 West King Street, York PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019