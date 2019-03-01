|
|
Janet M. Watroba
Shrewsbury - Janet M. (Riner) Watroba, 81, of Shrewsbury passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the York Hospital, York PA. She was born on November 27, 1937 in Johnstown, PA, to the late Stephen Victor and Hilda Mae (Kocsis) Riner. Janet was a 1955 graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School and studied Accounting and Finance at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Her career started at the former Mercy Hospital and continued with the Robert C. Ondick, CPA, PA accounting firm in Johnstown. Upon moving to York PA to be closer to her children, she was employed at Miller & Co. Certified Public Accountants, P.C. , and the Margaret E. Moul Home.
Quick witted and a lover of playing games, Janet was quite tech savvy for her generation enjoying communicating through social media, and especially listening to her music. She also enjoyed swimming, reading, and traveling. She especially loved working with youth serving as a girl's softball coach, and cheerleading advisor, using her positive attitude to mentor these young ladies in their most formidable years. She will be remembered by family and friends for her infectious laughter and beautiful smile. Her zeal for life was to be admired - she served as an example for all who knew her. A kind and loving mother to her three children, a compassionate sister, and a good friend to those who were lucky enough to know her. In her own words: "Good friends last a while, Great friends last a long time, but Best Friends last forever." Always the positive mentor, she warned us to "be careful what you want for you are likely to get it."
Janet is preceded in death by her husband Stanley J. Watroba, and her brother Ronald S. Riner. She is survived by two sons, Stanley T. Watroba (Anne) and Michael S. Watroba (fiancée Jeannine Lehman), both of York, a daughter Jean M. Watroba of Gambrills, MD., a sister Deborah R. Price (David) and a brother J. William Riner,(Diane) both of Johnstown, PA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lindy Bell, Timothy, Alicia and Amanda Watroba; and, three great grandchildren, Rylan, Brenny, and Blakely.
Following cremation, a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Avenue, Johnstown, PA with Rev. Fr. William Rosenbaum, officiating. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church preceding the Mass. Burial will be at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. There will be no viewing at her request.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the . Henderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared at their Tribute Wall on-line.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019