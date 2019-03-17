|
|
|
Janet Marie Forte
Chandler, AZ - Love of family and friends is the theme of Janet's life. As one of twelve siblings, the tests that came with sharing space and parent, led her to prioritize love of family over self. Anyone that was ever touched by her instinctively felt the warmth that emanated from her and if that didn't win you over, her contagious laughter, surely did.
The love of her life for nearly 70 years, Frank, has often shared his admiration of her capability to capture someone's heart within minutes of meeting her. She greeted every one with a bear hug, which outsized her small stature and ended every conversation with "I love you." Even in her last days, the staff that cared for her needs received her signature hugs and smiles.
As wife to Frank Sr., mother to son, Frank Jr., and daughters, Denise and Julie, she filled the house with love, humor, discipline, advice, drive, direction, and don't forget that great food. The loss of Frank Jr., early in his twenties was a great challenge for her throughout her remaining years but did not prevent her from passing his memory to her grandchildren; Laurel, Cassie, Alec, step granddaughter, Kirsten and her six great grandchildren.
Janet and Frank developed a curiosity for life outside of their hometown of York, PA leading them to pick up roots and move to California in 1980 and then eventually, to Phoenix, in 1998. They also traveled the world, enjoying trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and even Russia. Their travels inside the US, often, included trips to their hometown to visit their respective families. Janet's favorite family event to attend was the Kerr Family Reunion. Her massive family gathers to catch up on news, share a meal and most of all to delight in their animated laughter heard everywhere in the park.
Janet lived her last five years at the Atria Chandler Villas, Chandler, AZ, where she made many friends and acquaintances. Frank has often said many of her fellow residents have expressed such warm thoughts and concerns for Janet over the last few months. He feels these thoughts reflect her passionate love of family and friends.
Janet was born, Janet Marie Kerr on Thursday, November 6, 1930. She married Franklin R. Forte on July 26, 1950 and became Janet Marie Forte. She lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Janet is survived by her, spouse, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings: Sue Aldinger, Alice Myers, Gary Kerr, Fred Kerr, Joan Rau, Carolyn Kohler and Marian Albaugh.
The family has asked if you would like to make donations they would be honored if you made them in memory of Janet Forte, to: The Dobson House 1188 N. Dobson Rd. Chandler, AZ 85224. Services will be held on: Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM Officiated by Deacon Jim Brett, Atria Chandler Villas 101 S. Yucca St. Chandler, AZ 85224, The Clubhouse. Saturday, March 23, 2019 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Officiated by Ray Myers, Hoss's Steak & Sea House 3604 E Market St. York, PA 17402, Private Room For Groups.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More