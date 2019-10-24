|
|
Janet Marie Naylor
MANCHESTER - Janet Marie (Shaver) Naylor, 72, of Manchester, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Naylor, Sr. who passed away on June 5, 2019.
Janet was born October 16, 1947, in Cockeysville, Maryland and was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Brown) Shaver.
She graduated from Dulaney High School in Timonium, Maryland and was employed as a Supervisor for Drumcliff Mailing Service in Cockeysville, Maryland.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Joan Hannah and her husband Richard of Red Lion; her son Robert Naylor, Jr. and his wife Helen of Lewes, DE; her grandchildren, Jesse Hannah, Alicia Hannah, Amber Hannah, Jessica Naylor, Travis Naylor, and Harley Naylor; her great grandchildren, Riley Hannah, Sarah Hannah, and Felicity Hannah, and her sister, Betty Sicheneder of Baltimore, MD.
Funeral services and burial for Janet will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019