Janet Mary Guthrie-Iafrate
Gold Canyon, AZ - Janet Mary Guthrie-Iafrate, 83, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the UCLA Health Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. She was surrounded by her immediately family and husband upon her passing.
Janet was born on January 30, 1936 in New York City, New York and was very close to her sole sibling sister, Helen Janesky. After marriage to Rodman Guthrie of Closter, New Jersey in 1953, she moved to York, Pennsylvania and proudly raised two sons. She was a selfless mother as well as a dedicated wife and homemaker, fully committed to all roles. During this time, Janet developed and enjoyed what would become her lifetime passions of cooking, baking, sewing, musical interests with choir organizations and the mastery of the dulcimer instrument. She gave enthusiastic support to activities including camping, boating, the Boy Scouts of America and just about anything her young boys would get involved with as she developed them into young men! She was a strong supporter of her children's education, having served as President of the Parent Teacher Association, along with the daily encouragement and discipline needed to support her sons' educations. She had a true love for her German Shepard family dogs. After Janet's family was raised, she established a career in accounting, working for both the Outdoor Country Club and Guthrie-Linebaugh-Coffey, Inc. of York, Pennsylvania. In 2001, after the death of her husband, she married Eugene Iafrate, who became a focal point in her life. They moved to Gold Canyon, Arizona in 2015 where she continued with her lifelong passions that benefited her attentive and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her heritage of creating precision-crafted baptism outfits with personal touches will not be forgotten! The relocation with Eugene to Arizona, near her son, enabled Janet continued family companionship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This was incredibly important to her, especially during the holidays that she so cherished.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Elizabeth English and Howard Berryman of New York. She is survived by her loving family including husband, Eugene Iafrate of Gold Canyon, Arizona; sons, Ryan (Gloria) Guthrie of Gold Canyon, Roddy (Doree) Guthrie of Frisco, Texas; stepchildren, Doug (Suzanne) Iafrate of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and Debbie (Rob) Fisher of Wernersville, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her sister, Helen (Richard) Janesky; nieces, Christine (Kevin) Nennecke, Tracey (David) Monte, and nephew, Richard Janesky. Her surviving three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren were her beacon in life. "Mom," "Aunt Janet", "Grandma" and "Great-Grandma" left a legacy on those to whom she dedicated her life.
A memorial and celebration of life was held in Gold Canyon, Arizona on February 29, 2020 at the MountainBrook Village Sunset Room located at 5674 S. Marble Dr., Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 from 2-4 pm. A second event will be held on Mother's Day, May 16, 2020 in Pennsylvania in remembrance of her passionate caretaker principles, and lifelong commitment to her family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020