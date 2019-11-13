Services
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
250 Chestnut Hill Road
York, PA 17402
(717) 244-7674
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet McCoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet McCoy Obituary
Janet McCoy

York - Janet Marie McCoy, 86, formerly of York, PA died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Shippensburg Healthcare, Shippensburg, PA.

She was born October 22, 1933 in York County, PA the daughter of the late James and Evelyn (Wright) Ream. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. McCoy in 2002.

Janet was a member of St. Paul's Chapel Methodist Church in Red Lion, PA. For many years she was the store manager at East Prospect Factory Outlets, and later worked part-time at Sam's Club in York, PA as a demonstrator. In her retirement she and her husband loved to take their Airstream trailer and travel the country.

Mrs. McCoy is survived by her daughter, Susan Stamy and her husband Keith of Fayetteville, PA and a sister, Kay Lackey of Bakersfield, CA. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Ream and a sister, Goldie Lyons.

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -