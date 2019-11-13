|
|
Janet McCoy
York - Janet Marie McCoy, 86, formerly of York, PA died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Shippensburg Healthcare, Shippensburg, PA.
She was born October 22, 1933 in York County, PA the daughter of the late James and Evelyn (Wright) Ream. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. McCoy in 2002.
Janet was a member of St. Paul's Chapel Methodist Church in Red Lion, PA. For many years she was the store manager at East Prospect Factory Outlets, and later worked part-time at Sam's Club in York, PA as a demonstrator. In her retirement she and her husband loved to take their Airstream trailer and travel the country.
Mrs. McCoy is survived by her daughter, Susan Stamy and her husband Keith of Fayetteville, PA and a sister, Kay Lackey of Bakersfield, CA. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Ream and a sister, Goldie Lyons.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019