|
|
Janet P. Weber
Dover - Janet P. Weber entered into rest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home.
Born July 8th in York, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Moul) Knoke. Janet graduated from York High. She worked as an administrative assistant, beautician and taught cosmetology at Signature Beauty Academy.
She was a member of Zion U.M. Church in York, Viking Club and the Shiloh American Legion Post 791.
Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She liked visiting the mountains and the beach, dancing and attending dances at the Dillsburg and Shiloh American Legion.
Janet is survived by two sons, Michael R. Weber and wife, Anita and Bradley L. Weber, all of Dover; four grandsons, Seth, Nathan, Daniel and Bradley Weber; three great-granddaughters; one great grandson; two sisters, Caroleen Miller and husband, Leo of Dover and Diana Waltemyer of York; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Knoke and Chloe Eichelberger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory and Jeffrey Weber; three sisters, Violet Smith, Henrietta Gantz and Gloriadean Plath; two brothers, Charles and Ray Knoke; and her former husband and the father of her sons, Ronald L. Weber.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janet's funeral at 11:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery, York. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Jeffrey Welsch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020