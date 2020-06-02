Janet R. FerreeNew Oxford - Janet R. Ferree, 87, of New Oxford formerly of York passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Caleb E. Ferree who passed away on December 27, 2017.She is survived by four sons; Frank and wife Elaine, Jeffrey and wife Pamela, Rodney and wife Sharon, and Dana and wife Susan. 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandsons, 7 great grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by a son, Douglas and a brother, Alfred Smeltzer.She was the daughter of the late Verner and Ida (Miller) Smeltzer. Abiding by her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no viewing or service