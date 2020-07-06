Janet R. Wallick
Dover Twp. - Janet R. Wallick, age 86, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 6:29 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Frederick E. Wallick.
Born on August 10, 1933 in York, a daughter of the late Harry C. and Anna I. (Dick) Yingling, she graduated from York Catholic High School. She had retired from Doe Spun and was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
Mrs. Wallick is survived by three sons, Frederick E. Wallick II, of Dover, Timothy M. Wallick, and his wife Sheila, of York Haven, and Brian W. Wallick, of Denver, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Greg, Tonya, Adam, Janelle, and Garrett; two great grandchildren, Reese and Raegen; a sister, Margaret Sterner; and her cat, Pepper.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, Father Daniel Richards, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
