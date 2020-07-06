1/2
Janet R. Wallick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet R. Wallick

Dover Twp. - Janet R. Wallick, age 86, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 6:29 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Frederick E. Wallick.

Born on August 10, 1933 in York, a daughter of the late Harry C. and Anna I. (Dick) Yingling, she graduated from York Catholic High School. She had retired from Doe Spun and was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Wallick is survived by three sons, Frederick E. Wallick II, of Dover, Timothy M. Wallick, and his wife Sheila, of York Haven, and Brian W. Wallick, of Denver, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Greg, Tonya, Adam, Janelle, and Garrett; two great grandchildren, Reese and Raegen; a sister, Margaret Sterner; and her cat, Pepper.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, Father Daniel Richards, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved