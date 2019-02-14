|
|
Janice L. Gladfelter
York - Janice L. (Buser) Gladfelter, 90, of York, passed away at 6:45 AM, Monday, February 11, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Rodger Gladfelter, Sr. who passed away on February 15, 2016.
Janice was born November 25, 1928 in York and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (Welty) Buser.
She was employed by AMP for 13 years, Bon Ton, and Raycom in Dover. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shiloh American Legion Post #791 and a member of St. Jacobs Evangelical Lutheran Church in York New Salem.
Janice was the loving mother of her daughters, Linda Berkheimer and her husband Keith of Spring Grove, Susan Shue and her fiancé Larry Lentz of Jefferson, Judy Lusk and her husband Robert of West York, and Janet Ginter and her husband Byron of York New Salem; her sons, Rodger Gladfelter, Jr., and Ronald Gladfelter both of York; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; her sister, Mildred Patterniti of York, and her brother, Donald Buser of Hanover. She was preceded in death by 3 great grandchildren, Rachel, Cordell and Dakota; her son-in-law, Clair Krause; her sister, Marion Cherry, and her brothers Raymond Buser and Charles Henry Buser.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 99 East George Street, York New Salem. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Jacobs Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be her pastor The Reverend Lisa Hair. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 99 East George Street, York New Salem, PA. 17331.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019