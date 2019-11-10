Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Janice L. Smith Obituary
Janice L. Smith

York - Janice Smith, age 66, passed away on October 31st in York.

Please join us celebrating her life Sunday, November 17th at Grace United Methodist Church at 1:30pm.

Janice was a dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.

Janice is survived by two sons, Alexander J. Smith, husband of Tiffany; a grandson, Quinn Greg, and David W. Smith, fiancé of Cortney; a granddaughter, Delilah Jayde; sisters Shirley Hake and Gail Stambaugh; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Janice will remain in our hearts and memories as a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite local charity in Janice's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
