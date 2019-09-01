|
|
Janice M. Larty
DOVER - Janice M. (Green) Larty, 65, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence in Conewago Township. She was the wife of Anthony M. Larty to whom she was married for 34 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 1-3PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Christian Life Assembly Church, 2645 Lisburn Rd, Camp Hill. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born August 29, 1953 in Sayre, Bradford County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Doris J. (Case) Green.
She was employed as a clerk/time keeper for the past 18 years at Camp Hill State Correctional Institute where she was also part of the employee recreation association.
Mrs. Larty is survived by two sons, Jason A. Green of Dover and Samuel A. Larty and wife, Ashley of Camp Hill; two grandchildren, Jealousy M. Green and Zachery A. Green; three brothers, Martin L. Green of Dover, Alan R. Green of Spain and Philip N. Green of Grantville; one sister, Rebecca L. Napierski of Carnegie and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to AsercCare Hospice of PA, 984 Loucks Rd, Suite 1, York Pa 17404.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019