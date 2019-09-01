Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christian Life Assembly Church
2645 Lisburn Rd
Camp Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Larty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. Larty


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. Larty Obituary
Janice M. Larty

DOVER - Janice M. (Green) Larty, 65, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence in Conewago Township. She was the wife of Anthony M. Larty to whom she was married for 34 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 1-3PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Christian Life Assembly Church, 2645 Lisburn Rd, Camp Hill. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

Born August 29, 1953 in Sayre, Bradford County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Doris J. (Case) Green.

She was employed as a clerk/time keeper for the past 18 years at Camp Hill State Correctional Institute where she was also part of the employee recreation association.

Mrs. Larty is survived by two sons, Jason A. Green of Dover and Samuel A. Larty and wife, Ashley of Camp Hill; two grandchildren, Jealousy M. Green and Zachery A. Green; three brothers, Martin L. Green of Dover, Alan R. Green of Spain and Philip N. Green of Grantville; one sister, Rebecca L. Napierski of Carnegie and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to AsercCare Hospice of PA, 984 Loucks Rd, Suite 1, York Pa 17404.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now