Janice Searer
York - Janice Louise Vonnahme Searer, age 94, died of old age on November, 27 @ 9:30pm in her room at Autumn House East in York. She was predeceased in December 2006 by her husband of 59 years, Lester Blaine, Jr. of Lewistown, PA.
Jan was born on June 30, 1925 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to parents Stephen & Lyda (Closson) Vonnahme. After graduating from East St. Louis HS, she worked for MKT Railroad as a clerk in St. Louis until her move around the country with her husband and children. The 5 children were born in 4 different states. Jan said she never had to Spring clean because they were always moving.
In 1963 the clan moved to a small farm in Eastern York county and systematically built an 85 unit rental property from scratch. She was a wife, mother, keeper of the home and dedicated helper in the family business. She loved her walks along the creek and through the fields and trees of this property.
She also enjoyed singing in choirs in high school, churches, The Susquehanna Senior Center in Craley "where everyone is loved". Psalm 97:1, 10-12. "The Lord reigneth; let the earth rejoice; let the multitude of isles be glad thereof. Ye that love the Lord, hate evil; he preserveth the souls of his saints; he delivereth them out of the hand of the wicked. Light is sown for the righteous, and gladness for the upright in heart." Mission giving was a priority. Missionary families on furlough were housed and supported for many years.
Jan is survived by her 5 children: Alan Blaine of Florida, Kenneth James of California, Louise Elaine Crumbling of Spring Grove, Robert Lester and Lynn Elizabeth VanHouwe of York. 8 grandchildren in PA, SC and MA.
A private burial will be at Machpelah Cemetery in Yorkana at the convenience of family with a private celebration of her life on this earth. The family would like to thank Autumn House East staff and nursing for their care since 2012 and through her hospice time. Any giving in lieu of flowers could be sent to LifePath Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1968, York, PA 17405-1968.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019