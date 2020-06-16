Janice V. Kohler
1939 - 2020
Janice V. Kohler

Dover - Janice V. Kohler, 81, entered into rest at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Providence Place in Dover.

Born April 29, 1939 in Harrisonburg, VA, she was a daughter of the late Glenn E. and Velma M. (Ritchie) Shoemaker.

Janice had 30 years of service for Harley Davidson, formerly AMF.

She was a hard worker who was so loving and giving. Janice was an excellent cook who loved gathering with her family.

She is survived by six children, Keith Kohler, Charla Kohler, Kevin Kohler and Christine Kohler, all of York, Sandra Sanders of Georgia and Stephen Kohler and wife, Angela of Spring Grove; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ernest Shoemaker of Dillsburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Glenna Saylor and two brothers, Hank and Winston Shoemaker.

Services are private. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

To share condolences with the family, please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

