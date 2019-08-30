|
Janie L. Krebs
York - Janie L. Krebs, 70, of York, died Wednesday August 28, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, with Rev. John C. Dorr, Jr., officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Janie was born on January 19, 1949, in Hanover, a daughter of the late Earl R. and Helen M. (Trump) Krebs.
She was a 1967 graduate of Dallastown Area High School and retired from Stauffer Biscuit Company in York following over 35 years of employment. She had attended Bethlehem Steltz Church.
She leaves a brother, Richard L. Trump (Ruth) of Glen Rock, a sister, Linda L. Ferree (Donald) of Red Lion; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019