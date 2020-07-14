Janis L. Marzolf
Palm Coast, FL - Janis L. Marzolf, 73, entered into rest Friday July 10, 2020 at Advent Heath, Palm Coast, FL. She was the wife of Barry L. Marzolf for 40 years.
A viewing will be 11-1 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Paul Guiliano officiating. Entombment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Marzolf was born April 18, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Enrico DiNapoli and Sarah L. (Gambino) DiNapoli Ridolfi.
She had been employed as a Supervisor for the County of Sacramento, CA.
Janis is survived by her husband; children Andrea Inners and her husband Jim, Valarie Marzolf, Jason Marzolf, and Brandon Marzolf; grandchildren Shane, Shannon, Kai, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Brayden and Annabelle. She was preceded in death by her brothers Vincent DiNapoli and Richard DiNapoli.