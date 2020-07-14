1/1
Janis L. Marzolf
Janis L. Marzolf

Palm Coast, FL - Janis L. Marzolf, 73, entered into rest Friday July 10, 2020 at Advent Heath, Palm Coast, FL. She was the wife of Barry L. Marzolf for 40 years.

A viewing will be 11-1 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Paul Guiliano officiating. Entombment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Marzolf was born April 18, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Enrico DiNapoli and Sarah L. (Gambino) DiNapoli Ridolfi.

She had been employed as a Supervisor for the County of Sacramento, CA.

Janis is survived by her husband; children Andrea Inners and her husband Jim, Valarie Marzolf, Jason Marzolf, and Brandon Marzolf; grandchildren Shane, Shannon, Kai, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Brayden and Annabelle. She was preceded in death by her brothers Vincent DiNapoli and Richard DiNapoli.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
