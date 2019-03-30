Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
21 Carroll Street
Westminster, PA
York - Jared A. Chenowith, age 29, of York, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Born February 11, 1990 in Gettysburg, he was a son of Thomas D. and Lynda S. (Baur) Chenowith of Manchester, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Chenowith is survived by a brother, Logan Chenowith of Hagerstown, Maryland; and a sister, Gloria DeVita of Phoenix, Arizona.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, Maryland, with Pastor Dave Bare officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
