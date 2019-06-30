Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Jared M. Snyder


1985 - 2019
Jared M. Snyder Obituary
Jared M. Snyder

Red Lion - Jared M. Snyder, 34, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was the husband of Sara A. (Grove) Snyder. The couple would have celebrated their 9 year anniversary this July.

Born on March 12, 1985, in York, he was a son of David and Peggy (Wilson) Snyder. Jared was a member at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Felton, PA. He was a handyman, building his home and garage from the ground up. He worked for Met-Ed as a Lineman for 10 years and dedicated his life to work and, more importantly, his family. He loved to spend time with his children, Henry and Scarlett, and his chocolate lab, Charlie; who he loved with all his heart. He was a wonderful person, who was loved by his family, friends and co-workers, whom he considered to be a part of his family.

In January of 2018, Jared suffered a spinal cord injury that left him a paraplegic. However, Jared never gave up during his recovery process, always pushing himself to do more and helping his family stay strong during a difficult time.

Jared is survived by a son, Henry Snyder; daughter, Scarlett Snyder; two brothers, David Snyder and wife, Penny, and Clinton Snyder and wife, Christy; in-laws Max and Amy Grove and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Drive, Red Lion. Officiating will be Sister Joy V. Hovis. A visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Memory of Jared Snyder, 1513 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019
