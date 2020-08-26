Jarrett E. MyersNorth York Borough - Jarrett E. Myers, age 40, of North York Borough, died at 8:49 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at York Hospital.Born February 5, 1980 in York, he was the son of Bonnie J. (Scroggins) Fuhrman, of York, and the late Timothy E. Myers.In addition to his mother, Mr. Myers is survived by his companion, Amy Ott; three sons, Elijah, Isaiah, and Noah Myers; and two sisters, Christa Germinario, and Reagan Banks.Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of private services.