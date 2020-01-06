Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason A. Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason A. Ross Obituary
Jason A. Ross

West Manchester Twp. - Jason Allen Ross, age 44, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 1:41 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy after a three year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Beth A. (Snyder) Ross.

Born April 11, 1975 in Susquehanna County, the son of James I. Ross, and the late Sharon L. (Reynolds) Ross, he had been employed as Director of Food Service for Central York School District.

In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Ross is survived by two sons, Brendan and Brady Ross; and two stepsons, Skylar and Cameron Bishop.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Friday, January 10, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Shawn Carroza officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at this difficult time of loss.

Kuhnerassociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now