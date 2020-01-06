|
|
Jason A. Ross
West Manchester Twp. - Jason Allen Ross, age 44, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 1:41 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy after a three year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Beth A. (Snyder) Ross.
Born April 11, 1975 in Susquehanna County, the son of James I. Ross, and the late Sharon L. (Reynolds) Ross, he had been employed as Director of Food Service for Central York School District.
In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Ross is survived by two sons, Brendan and Brady Ross; and two stepsons, Skylar and Cameron Bishop.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Friday, January 10, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Shawn Carroza officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at this difficult time of loss.
Kuhnerassociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020