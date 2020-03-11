|
Jason Allen Kwasnik
Felton - The world has lost a son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, lover, and dear friend much too soon.
Jason Allen Kwasnik died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at home in Felton, PA. He was 50.
Born to Audra and Dennis Kwasnik, on February 2, 1970, at Maryland General Hospital in Baltimore, Jason grew up in an idyllic white Victorian house on a 16-acre farmstead along Route 851 in Fawn Grove, PA.
A 1988 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School, Jason also attended Christian School of York and Penn State University. As a teenager, Jason was active in 4-H and won a display case's worth of first-place ribbons in a variety of horseback-riding competitions. He also participated in numerous recreational and varsity sports, but he especially excelled at soccer.
Loyalty and generosity were his calling cards.
Jason would drop what he was doing at a moment's notice to help a friend or loved one in need. This is a common theme to anyone who knew him, worked with him, and loved him. Whether it was his time, his expertise, his money, or even his old cell phone, he was willing to part with it if it meant helping someone.
Need a flight or a hotel? Jason would volunteer the many frequent flier miles and hotel points he accrued while working for RPI Consultants in Baltimore, where he was a principal and consultant since 2006. He specialized in Lawson procurement applications and traveled to health systems across the country to implement software and provide customer support. Prior to that, he worked as an implementation lead with Bon Secours Health System. He also spent 12 years at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
He loved riding his Harley, especially with his uncles and brother Stephen, on the rural roads of West Virginia, where his grandparents Harry and Audra Green grew up, and to and from his house in southern York County. Through riding and his friendly nature, he found kindred spirits outside of family who shared in this passion.
Jason was always very active with his big, strong hands, whether it was rough work like rebuilding vehicles or soft as when he tended to his bonsai plants.
Jason is survived by his parents Audra and Chris Johns, his grandmother Audra Green, his brothers James Kwasnik, Timothy Johns, and Stephen Johns, his sister Sabrina Reilly, his sisters-in-law Monica Kwasnik and Jill Johns, his nieces Olivia and Elizabeth Kwasnik, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Dennis Kwasnik, his grandparents Edward and Helen Johns, and his grandfather Harry Green.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Peach Bottom Inn, 6085 Delta Road, Delta, Pa. Please join us as we remember Jason through words, songs, and memories and how he influenced so many lives in his short time with us.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020