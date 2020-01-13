|
Jason B. Mellott
Cocoa Beach, FL - Jason Bruce Mellott, 62, of Cocoa Beach, FL, died on January 8, 2020 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, FL. Born in York on April 2, 1957, he was the son of the late Jason Eugene and Ruth (Conway) Mellott.
Jason attended Central York High School, Class of 1975. He worked as a mechanic, serving as the Lead Mechanic at the former Community Transit in York and later as Maintenance Manager for Wolf's Bus Lines in York Springs. He then retired and spent the last several years in Florida. Jason was a member of Zion United Church of Christ.
He is survived by two sons, Jason Lee Mellott of El Cajon, CA and Jared Michael Mellott of York.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, in York. A viewing will be held prior to the service starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 924N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020