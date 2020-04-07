|
|
Jason D. Verdier
East Berlin - Jason D. Verdier, 47, of East Berlin. On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Jason's spirit was released from its weary body after a 5-year battle with nasopharyngeal cancer. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He leaves behind his biggest fan, his wife Jillian (Emig) Verdier. Together, Jason and Jill would have celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on May 1, 2020.
Although he lived a less than average number of years, Jason did not live an average life. He was a collector of many things, including cereal and coffee. He suggested that everyone should have a hobby and be passionate about it. His passions included fishing (there wasn't a fish he couldn't catch and he has a wall full of citations and tournament wins), birding, metal detecting, watching sports, and selling and collecting sports memorabilia and visiting his and Jill's happy place, Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina. He was so proud to have successfully owned and operated New Age Collectors sports memorabilia store at the West Manchester Mall for many years.
Jason worked in the bus air conditioning industry for 30 years, which provided the opportunity to meet new people and travel to places he may have never seen otherwise. He began his career at AC Industries (Carrier/Mobile Climate Control) in York and continued in the industry until his retirement in March 2020 from ProAir LLC (American Cooling Technology).
He was born on November 2, 1972 in York, PA and also left to celebrate his life and remember his love and sense of humor are his family; mother and step-father Carol (Beisel) and Joel Messersmith, step-sister Shannon (Messersmith) and Shawn Gebhart, step-brother Michael Messersmith and Magan Santiago, parents in-law Wilson (Butch) and Joan (Dinges) Emig, sister-in-law Buffy Shultz and Brian Reever, brother-in-law Michael Shuda, and greatly loved nieces and nephews, Christiaan Shultz, Michael Messersmith Jr, Andrew, Derek, Ava, Kylie and Layla Reever and Isabella (Izy) Gebhart. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Eleanor (Norris) Beisel.
Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family and his ashes will be found in his favorite places. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date, once the threat of COVID-19 subsides. In the meantime, please share your favorite Jason memories on social media using #ThisIsJasonVerdier
He'll be the guy on the other side of the rainbow bridge, reunited with some of his favorite four-legged friends and eating french fries. He'll be the one signing autographs.
Jason was an animal lover and pet whisperer. He asked that you please give generously to your local SPCA or animal shelter in lieu of flowers. He thought flowers were a waste of money anyway.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements, and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020