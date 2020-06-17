Jason E. Rentzel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason E. Rentzel

Springettsbury Twp. - Jason E. Rentzel, age 45, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 11:05 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Juanita L. (Durost) Rentzel.

Born January 18, 1975 in York, he was a son of Sundee L. (Rupp) Rentzel of York, and the late Richard E. Rentzel. He was a graduate of Central High School and had worked for UPS for 27 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears Fan and enjoyed golfing.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Rentzel is survived by six children, Bree Durost, Kali Durost, Zoey Rentzel, Cole Rentzel, Jade Hammers, and her husband Jared, and Shad Lieberknecht; two grandchildren, Savannah and Levi; a sister-in-law, Kimberly Rentzel; and a nephew, Drew Rentzel, and his wife Kaitlin, and their son Beckett. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Scott A. Rentzel.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Rhonda McKenny and Chaplain Bryce Stone officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or to American Head and Neck Society, 11300 W. Olympic Blvd, Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90064.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved