Jason E. Rentzel
Springettsbury Twp. - Jason E. Rentzel, age 45, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 11:05 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Juanita L. (Durost) Rentzel.
Born January 18, 1975 in York, he was a son of Sundee L. (Rupp) Rentzel of York, and the late Richard E. Rentzel. He was a graduate of Central High School and had worked for UPS for 27 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears Fan and enjoyed golfing.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Rentzel is survived by six children, Bree Durost, Kali Durost, Zoey Rentzel, Cole Rentzel, Jade Hammers, and her husband Jared, and Shad Lieberknecht; two grandchildren, Savannah and Levi; a sister-in-law, Kimberly Rentzel; and a nephew, Drew Rentzel, and his wife Kaitlin, and their son Beckett. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Scott A. Rentzel.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Rhonda McKenny and Chaplain Bryce Stone officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or to American Head and Neck Society, 11300 W. Olympic Blvd, Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90064.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.