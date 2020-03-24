Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Ginter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Ginter


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Ginter Obituary
Jason Ginter

Spring Grove - Jason W. Ginter, age 51, passed away on March 22, 2020 at Select Medical Specialty Hospital in Harrisburg.

Jason was born in Hanover on October 14, 1968 and graduated from the Lincoln Intermediate Unit. He worked for H.A.R.T Center in New Oxford for over 30 years prior to his illness and was currently a resident of Skills in New Oxford. He was also a longtime member of Faith Evangelical Congregational Church in York.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother Carol S. (Senft) Ginter in 2014. He is survived by his father Albert C. Ginter, Jr of Spring Grove; his brother Albert P. Ginter and his wife C. Judy Ginter; his niece Meghan Vermiglio and her husband Jake; his nephew Brandon Ginter and his great-niece Olivia.

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Skills Foundation, 341 Science Park Rd., State College PA 16803 or Faith E.C. Church, 833 Stoverstown Rd., York PA 17408.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now