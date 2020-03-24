|
|
Jason Ginter
Spring Grove - Jason W. Ginter, age 51, passed away on March 22, 2020 at Select Medical Specialty Hospital in Harrisburg.
Jason was born in Hanover on October 14, 1968 and graduated from the Lincoln Intermediate Unit. He worked for H.A.R.T Center in New Oxford for over 30 years prior to his illness and was currently a resident of Skills in New Oxford. He was also a longtime member of Faith Evangelical Congregational Church in York.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother Carol S. (Senft) Ginter in 2014. He is survived by his father Albert C. Ginter, Jr of Spring Grove; his brother Albert P. Ginter and his wife C. Judy Ginter; his niece Meghan Vermiglio and her husband Jake; his nephew Brandon Ginter and his great-niece Olivia.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Skills Foundation, 341 Science Park Rd., State College PA 16803 or Faith E.C. Church, 833 Stoverstown Rd., York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020