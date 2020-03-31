Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason S. Baldwin


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason S. Baldwin Obituary
Jason S. Baldwin

San Antonio - Jason S Baldwin, 52, San Antonio, TX, formerly of York Pa, passed away March 30, 2020. Born Sept. 3, 1967, he was the youngest son of the late Rose K (Harmon) and Bernard R Baldwin. He was an independent truck driver and an Iraq war veteran. He is survived by three sisters, Catherine Figueroa of NC, Cynthia Toomey of Manchester and Melissa Davenport of Dover and three brothers, Bernard (Bud) Baldwin of NE, Jeffrey Baldwin of Manchester and Martin Baldwin of York . He is also survived by a niece,Michele Prickett of MO along with numerous other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers or contributions he asks that everyone remember your loved ones and veterans in your lives and tell them that you love them and give them hugs whenever you can.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -