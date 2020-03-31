|
Jason S. Baldwin
San Antonio - Jason S Baldwin, 52, San Antonio, TX, formerly of York Pa, passed away March 30, 2020. Born Sept. 3, 1967, he was the youngest son of the late Rose K (Harmon) and Bernard R Baldwin. He was an independent truck driver and an Iraq war veteran. He is survived by three sisters, Catherine Figueroa of NC, Cynthia Toomey of Manchester and Melissa Davenport of Dover and three brothers, Bernard (Bud) Baldwin of NE, Jeffrey Baldwin of Manchester and Martin Baldwin of York . He is also survived by a niece,Michele Prickett of MO along with numerous other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers or contributions he asks that everyone remember your loved ones and veterans in your lives and tell them that you love them and give them hugs whenever you can.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020