Jay'Lynn Jackson
York - On Thursday Morning, April 9, 2020 Jay'Lynn Jackson, the infant daughter of Shaylyn West and Jaymar Jackson, was carried to heaven on the wings of a dove.
Baby Jay'Lynn was born on March 8, 2020 at York Hospital.
In addition to Baby Jay'Lynn parents Shaylyn & Jaymar, she is survived by her paternal grandparents James Jackson and Mary Jackson, her maternal grandparents Terry West and Alphonso Kelley; a brother Shawn'nez Michael; two sisters Jay'Marie Jackson and Jay'Vonne Jackson and a host of other family members.
Services for Baby Jay'Lynn will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020