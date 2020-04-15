Services
Boulding Mortuary Inc
471 Madison Ave
York, PA 17404
(717) 843-2121
Jay'Lynn Jackson

Jay'Lynn Jackson Obituary
Jay'Lynn Jackson

York - On Thursday Morning, April 9, 2020 Jay'Lynn Jackson, the infant daughter of Shaylyn West and Jaymar Jackson, was carried to heaven on the wings of a dove.

Baby Jay'Lynn was born on March 8, 2020 at York Hospital.

In addition to Baby Jay'Lynn parents Shaylyn & Jaymar, she is survived by her paternal grandparents James Jackson and Mary Jackson, her maternal grandparents Terry West and Alphonso Kelley; a brother Shawn'nez Michael; two sisters Jay'Marie Jackson and Jay'Vonne Jackson and a host of other family members.

Services for Baby Jay'Lynn will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
